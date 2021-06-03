Difference between revisions of "Samuel Kudya"

In 2016, when the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) was conducting interviews for four positions of judges of the [[Supreme Court of Zimbabwe]] Justice Kudya was unable to state the principle of collegiality and the doctrine of stare decisis, which he said maybe he knew it in its English version.

Samuel Kudya is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2004. Justice Kudya has also worked in the Fiscal Appeals Court.[1]





Career

In 2016, when the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) was conducting interviews for four positions of judges of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe Justice Kudya was unable to state the principle of collegiality and the doctrine of stare decisis, which he said maybe he knew it in its English version.