Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Samuel Kudya"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 84: Line 84:
  
  
==Controversy==
+
==Career==
In 2016, When the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) was conducting interviews for four positions of judges of the [[Supreme Court of Zimbabwe]] Justice Kudya was unable to state the principle of collegiality and the doctrine of stare decisis, which he said maybe he knew it in its English version.
 
 
 
  
 +
In 2016, when the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) was conducting interviews for four positions of judges of the [[Supreme Court of Zimbabwe]] Justice Kudya was unable to state the principle of collegiality and the doctrine of stare decisis, which he said maybe he knew it in its English version.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 08:56, 3 June 2021

Justice

Samuel Kudya
Photo of Samuel Kudya
Judge
Appointed byPresident Robert Mugabe

Samuel Kudya is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2004. Justice Kudya has also worked in the Fiscal Appeals Court.[1]


Career

In 2016, when the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) was conducting interviews for four positions of judges of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe Justice Kudya was unable to state the principle of collegiality and the doctrine of stare decisis, which he said maybe he knew it in its English version.

References

  1. Cyril Zenda (October 6, 2016). "The day the judges went on trial". Financial Gazette. ANZ. Retrieved July 6, 2017.
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Samuel_Kudya&oldid=105316"