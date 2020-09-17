Difference between revisions of "Samuel Lazarus Imbayago"

In July 2018, Samuel Lazarus Imbayago was elected to Ward 2 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1376 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Masvingo RDC with 1376 votes, beating Shaw Dzimba of MDC-Alliance with 740 votes, Munyaradzi Chuma of ZIPP with 59 votes, [[Collin Gweru] of MDC-T with 37 votes and Magret Musa of PRC with 19 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]