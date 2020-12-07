Difference between revisions of "Samuel Mabera"

In July 2018, Samuel Mabera was elected to Ward 19 Hurungwe RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 3089 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Hurungwe RDC with 3089 votes, beating Denis Muchineri of NPF with 175 votes and Thompson Vitorino of MDC-Alliance with 144 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

