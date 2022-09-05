In July 2018 , Samuel Machekanyanga lost the Ward 19 Marondera RDC election to [[Zanu - PF]] 's [[ Lline Jaure ]] who polled 811 votes to his 428 votes.

He also served as MDC-T Marondera East District Chairperson. Ahead of the elections in 2013 , Samuel Machekanyanga was disqualified to pave way for [[Tracy Mutinhiri]] a former [[Zanu PF]] Marondera East legislator.<ref name="TS">JAIROS SAUNYAMA AND MOSES CHIBAYA, [https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2013/06/02/tracy-mutinhiri-to-represent-mdc-t-in-marondera-east/ Tracy Mutinhiri to represent MDC-T in Marondera East], ''The Standard' ' , Published: June 2, 2013, Retrieved: March 23, 2022</ref> In 2015, Machekanyanga was one of the [[ MDC-T ]] members who reportedly left the party for the break away [[MDC Renewal Team]] . <ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/02/tsvangirai-loses-lieutenants/ Tsvangirai loses more lieutenants], ''NewsDay'', Published: February 2, 2015, Retrieved: March 23, 2022</ref>

Machekanyanga served as Marondera Ward 19 Councillor . In 2012 , Machekanyanga was incorporated into a team responsible for the collection of maize from the [[ Grain Marketing Board ]] for distribution to villagers . He had been sidelined following an order by Chief Zenda Svosve , working on instructions from District Administrator (DA) James Chiwaru . This forced Samuel Machekanyanga to take the DA before the Parliamentary portfolio committee on agriculture. The committee ordered the DA to rescind his illegitimate instruction or face disciplinary action .<ref name=" TZ ">[https://www. thezimbabwean .co/ 2012 / 03 / headmen - ordered - to-re-instate / Headmen ordered to re-instate Machekanyanga ], '' The Zimbabwean '', Published: March 21 , 2012 , Retrieved: March 23, 2022</ref>

Samuel Machekanyanga is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). In 2022, Machekanyanga was the CCC party candidate for the by-election in Marondera Central Constituency.

Career

He also served as MDC-T Marondera East District Chair. Ahead of the elections in 2013, Samuel Machekanyanga was disqualified to pave way for Tracy Mutinhiri a former Zanu PF Marondera East legislator. [2] In 2015, Machekanyanga was one of the MDC-T members who reportedly left the party for the break away MDC Renewal Team.[3]

In July 2018, Samuel Machekanyanga lost the Ward 19 Marondera RDC election to Zanu-PF's Lline Jaure who polled 811 votes to his 428 votes.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Marondera East returned to Parliament:

Jeremiah Z Chiwetu of Zanu PF with 9 379 votes,

Samuel Machekanyanga of CCC with 1 874 votes,

of CCC with 1 874 votes, Moses Mandaza of ZLP,

Thomas Tasarirenhamo of MDC Alliance with 104 votes.