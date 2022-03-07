In July 2018, Samuel Machumi was elected to Ward 11 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 2118 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Guruve RDC with 2118 votes, beating Ropafadzo M Manyika of MDC Alliance with 400 votes, Jethro Ngonidzashe Chirimunjiri, independent, with 130 votes, and Batamoyo Gatsi of PRC with 73 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

