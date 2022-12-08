Besides his political career, Nkomo is also the CEO of Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe, publishers of the Daily News.<ref name="insider">[http://insiderzim.com/the-samuel-sipepa-nkomo-wikileaks-cables/ The Samuel Sipepa Nkomo Wikileaks cables], ''The Insider'', Published: February 6, 2013, Retrieved: March 19, 2015</ref>

Background

Samuel was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is also brother to former vice president, John Nkomo. [1]

Service/Career

During the tenure of the inclusive government, Nkomo was the minister of Water Resources.[2] When several members of the MDC led by Tsvangirai left the party to form what they called the MDC Renewal Team, Sipepa Nkomo was the chairman.[3] Despite several attempts by Nkomo and company to derail their expulsion from parliament, they were dismissed from the house and he seats declared vacant.[3]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

Samuel Sipepa Nkomo of MDC–T with 5 579 votes or 63.33 percent,

of MDC–T with 5 579 votes or 63.33 percent, Christopher Dube of Zanu PF with 1 848 votes or 20.98 percent,

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube of MDC–N with 1 113 votes or 12.63 percent,

4 others with 270 votes or 3.06 percent.

Total 8 810 votes

Besides his political career, Nkomo is also the CEO of Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe, publishers of the Daily News.[4]

