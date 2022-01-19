Difference between revisions of "Sanangurai Albert Chemere"
In July 2018, Sanangurai Albert Chemere was elected to Ward 14 Buhera RDC, for MDC Alliance with 2546 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 14 Buhera RDC with 2546 votes, beating Kudzanayi Timothy Magogo of Zanu PF with 2387 votes. [1]
