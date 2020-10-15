Difference between revisions of "Sandengu Phillip Negombwe"

Pindula

In '''July 2018''', '''Sandengu Philip Negombwe''' was elected to Ward 11 [[Wedza RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 721 votes.
 
  
==Personal Details==
 
==School / Education==
 
==Service / Career==
 
2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Wedza RDC]] with 721 votes, beating [[Angela Nyambisva]] of MDC-Alliance with 349 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
 
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
