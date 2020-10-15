Difference between revisions of "Sandengu Phillip Negombwe"

|
|
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
In '''July 2018''', '''Sandengu Philip Negombwe''' was elected to Ward 11 [[Wedza RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 721 votes. |
|
|
|−
==Personal Details== |
|−
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family. |
|−
|
|−
==School / Education== |
|−
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education. |
|−
|
|−
==Service / Career== |
|−
2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Wedza RDC]] with 721 votes, beating [[Angela Nyambisva]] of MDC-Alliance with 349 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref> |
|−
|
|−
==Events== |
|−
|
|−
==Further Reading== |
|−
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref> |
|
|
|
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
|
[[Category:Elections, local government]]