Sandile Sibeko' was a South African rugby coach. He was the Springbok Women’s and Imbokodo strength and conditioning coach. Sibeko died on 23 January 2021.

Background

He was born in 1978.

Career

Sibeko joined the Springbok Women’s team in 2019 and played an integral part in their preparation for the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup which doubled up as the qualifier for the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

He also helped the team in their local Test matches against Spain and Scotland later that season.

In 2020 he played a vital role in keeping the players fit with home-based conditioning programmes as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a national lockdown and the cancellation of the team’s rugby programme.

Sibeko was back in action on the field in the last two weeks at the team’s first training camp of the year, which kicked off in Stellenbosch as they stepped up their preparations with an eye on the Rugby World Cup.

Sibeko spent some time at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS) in India, where he was also involved in lecturing for the BSc degree (Exercise & Sports Science), as well as the MD Sports Medicine postgraduate degree classes at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.[1]

Death

Sandile Sibeko died on 23 January 2021 at the age of 42 years old.[1]