Zungu completed his matric at Vukuzakhe High School in 1983 and completed his post-matric studies at Hilton College the following year.

Zungu completed his matric at Vukuzakhe High School in 1983 and completed his post-matric studies at Hilton College the following year.

Sandile Donald Muziwenkosi Zungu is an award-winning South African businessman. He is the chairman of Zungu Investments Co. He is the president of the Black Business Council

Background

Zungu was born at Umlazi Township, Durban.[1]

Age

He was born on 10 February 1967.[1]

Education

Zungu completed his matric at Vukuzakhe High School in 1983 and completed his post-matric studies at Hilton College the following year.

In 1983, Zungu was honoured as one of the top 10 participants in the erstwhile Kwa-Zulu regional finals of the Old Mutual National Science Olympiad and in 1984 he was 81st in the national category of the Old Mutual National Science Olympiad

Zungu completed a BSc (Mechanical Engineering) degree at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in 1988 as well as a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at the UCT Graduate School of Business in 1995. In 2000 he completed a Program for Global Leadership certificate at the Harvard Business School in Boston, USA.[1]

Career

Zungu has 6 years of plant maintenance and projects management experience within engineering and production environments, having worked for Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Engen Refinery, National Sorghum Breweries (NSB) and South African Breweries (SAB) during the period 1989 to 1994.

In 1998 he led SARHWU Investment Holdings becoming The Business Map Dealmaker of The Year. In 2000, he represented South Africa at the 6th finals of the World Young Business Achievers, which were held in Florida, USA and won the much-coveted Outstanding Business Strategy award. Zungu featured in the Financial Mail’s Little Black Book profiling South Africa’s 300 most influential blacks and recently graduated as a member of the World Economic Forum in his capacity as Young Global Leader. Zungu also serves on the BBBEE Presidential Advisory Council and is also Chairman of the UCT Graduate School of Business advisory board.

Zungu was an associate within the corporate finance division of African Merchant Bank (AMB) prior to establishing SARHWU Investment Holdings in 1997, a company that he led for three and half years, growing it from a zero asset base to more than R400 million in net asset value. In August 2000 he assumed his duties at the then R6 billion New Africa Investments Limited (NAIL) as Executive Director responsible for strategy and empowerment. He became intimately involved in developing and implementing plans by NAIL to distribute its interest in Metropolitan Life Limited (METLIFE). He left the employ of NAIL at the end of 2001 after its complete transformation to a R1 billion media company.

Zungu was also an independent non-executive chairman of Denel, which is South Africa’s state-owned arms manufacturer.

He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Grindrod Limited and Non-Executive Director of Novus Holdings, both listed on the JSE Securities Exchange. He is Executive Chairman of Zungu Investments Company (Proprietary) Limited (Zico), which is the holding company of his business interests.[2][1]

Businesses





In October 2020, Zungu bought Amazulu Football Club.[3]