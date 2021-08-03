Pindula

Sandra Mtukudzi is the firstborn daughter of Oliver Mtukudzi and his first wife Melody Murape.
 
 
Sandra Mtukudzi, Oliver Mtukudzi firstborn, Selmor Mtukudzi sister
 
|description=  
Sandra Mtukudzi is the firstborn daughter of Oliver Mtukudzi and his first wife Melody Murape.
 
Sandra Mtukudzi is the firstborn daughter of Oliver Mtukudzi and his first wife Melody Murape.

Background

Age

Sandra Mtukudzi was born in August 1979.[1]


Siblings

From her mother's side, she has a sister named Selmor Mtukudzi.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tales from Tuku’s ex-wife Melody, Nehanda Radio, Published: September 9, 2014, Retrieved: August 3, 2021



