Latest revision as of 11:51, 3 August 2021
Sandra Mtukudzi is the firstborn daughter of Oliver Mtukudzi and his first wife Melody Murape.
Background
Age
Sandra Mtukudzi was born in August 1979.[1]
Siblings
From her mother's side, she has a sister named Selmor Mtukudzi.[1]
