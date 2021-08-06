Difference between revisions of "Sandra Mtukudzi"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Background)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Background==
==Background==
|+
|+
===Age===
===Age===
|Line 11:
|Line 13:
From her mother's side, she has a sister named [[Selmor Mtukudzi]].<ref name="NR"/>
From her mother's side, she has a sister named [[Selmor Mtukudzi]].<ref name="NR"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 17:11, 6 August 2021
Sandra Mtukudzi is the firstborn daughter of Oliver Mtukudzi and his first wife Melody Murape.
Background
Sandra had a strained relationship with her father Oliver Mtukudzi after she had a child before marriage. Mtukudzi wanted her to get married first and then have children and a decent family. Sandra got married to the father of her child in 2011.[1]
Age
Sandra Mtukudzi was born in August 1979.[2]
Siblings
From her mother's side, she has a sister named Selmor Mtukudzi.[2]
Career
Sandra Mtukudzi is Selmor’s manager.[3]
References
- ↑ Bruce Ndlovu, Tuku reunites with daughter he kicked out, Sunday News, Published: June 24, 2018, Retrieved: August 6, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tales from Tuku’s ex-wife Melody, Nehanda Radio, Published: September 9, 2014, Retrieved: August 3, 2021
- ↑ It’s all about sisterly love, says Sandra, The Standard, Published: February 3, 2020, Retrieved: August 6, 2021