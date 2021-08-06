Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sandra Mtukudzi"

Page Discussion
 
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 +
 +
Sandra had a strained relationship with her father Oliver Mtukudzi after she had a child before marriage. Mtukudzi wanted her to get married first and then have children and a decent family. Sandra got married to the father of her child in 2011.<ref name="SN">Bruce Ndlovu, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/tuku-reunites-with-daughter-he-kicked-out/ Tuku reunites with daughter he kicked out], ''Sunday News'', Published: June 24, 2018, Retrieved: August 6, 2021</ref>
  
 
===Age===
 
===Age===
Line 11: Line 13:
  
 
From her mother's side, she has a sister named [[Selmor Mtukudzi]].<ref name="NR"/>
 
From her mother's side, she has a sister named [[Selmor Mtukudzi]].<ref name="NR"/>
 +
 +
==Career==
 +
 +
Sandra Mtukudzi is Selmor’s manager.<ref name="S">[https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2020/02/02/sisterly-love-says-sandra/ It’s all about sisterly love, says Sandra], ''The Standard'', Published: February 3, 2020, Retrieved: August 6, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 17:11, 6 August 2021

Sandra Mtukudzi is the firstborn daughter of Oliver Mtukudzi and his first wife Melody Murape.

Background

Sandra had a strained relationship with her father Oliver Mtukudzi after she had a child before marriage. Mtukudzi wanted her to get married first and then have children and a decent family. Sandra got married to the father of her child in 2011.[1]

Age

Sandra Mtukudzi was born in August 1979.[2]


Siblings

From her mother's side, she has a sister named Selmor Mtukudzi.[2]

Career

Sandra Mtukudzi is Selmor’s manager.[3]

References

  1. Bruce Ndlovu, Tuku reunites with daughter he kicked out, Sunday News, Published: June 24, 2018, Retrieved: August 6, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Tales from Tuku’s ex-wife Melody, Nehanda Radio, Published: September 9, 2014, Retrieved: August 3, 2021
  3. It’s all about sisterly love, says Sandra, The Standard, Published: February 3, 2020, Retrieved: August 6, 2021



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sandra_Mtukudzi&oldid=109180"