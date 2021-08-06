Sandra Mtukudzi is Selmor’s manager.<ref name="S">[https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2020/02/02/sisterly-love-says-sandra/ It’s all about sisterly love, says Sandra], ''The Standard'', Published: February 3, 2020, Retrieved: August 6, 2021</ref>

From her mother's side, she has a sister named [[Selmor Mtukudzi]].<ref name="NR"/>

From her mother's side, she has a sister named [[Selmor Mtukudzi]].<ref name="NR"/>

Sandra had a strained relationship with her father Oliver Mtukudzi after she had a child before marriage. Mtukudzi wanted her to get married first and then have children and a decent family. Sandra got married to the father of her child in 2011.<ref name="SN">Bruce Ndlovu, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/tuku-reunites-with-daughter-he-kicked-out/ Tuku reunites with daughter he kicked out], ''Sunday News'', Published: June 24, 2018, Retrieved: August 6, 2021</ref>

Sandra Mtukudzi is the firstborn daughter of Oliver Mtukudzi and his first wife Melody Murape.

Background

Sandra had a strained relationship with her father Oliver Mtukudzi after she had a child before marriage. Mtukudzi wanted her to get married first and then have children and a decent family. Sandra got married to the father of her child in 2011.[1]

Age

Sandra Mtukudzi was born in August 1979.[2]





Siblings

From her mother's side, she has a sister named Selmor Mtukudzi.[2]

Career

Sandra Mtukudzi is Selmor’s manager.[3]

References







