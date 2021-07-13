|description= Sandra Nyaira was a Zimbabwean journalist. She died on 13 July 2021 from COVID-19 at St. Anne's Hospital in Harare aged 47.

[[File:Sandra Nyaira.jpg|thumb|Sandra Nyaira]] '''Sandra Nyaira''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist. She died on 13 July 2021 from [[COVID-19]] at [[St. Anne's Hospital]] in Harare aged 47.

[[File:Sandra Nyaira.jpg|thumb|Sandra Nyaira]] '''Sandra Nyaira''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist. She died on 13 July 2021 from [[COVID-19]] at [[St. Anne’s Hospital]] in [[ Harare ]] aged 47.

Education

Nyaira graduated from Harare Polytechnic. After that she did her graduate studies in journalism at City College in London. Later, Sandra Nyaira spent half a year as a visiting fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Governance.[1]

Career

Nyaira worked for the Zimbabwe Inter-Africa News Agency (Ziana) and The Daily News before she moved to the United States. At the time of her death, Sandra Nyaira was working as a public information officer at the United Nations station in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.[2]

Nyaira was a correspondent for BBC, UK Guardian, British Journalism Review, London Times, UK Times, AFP news agency and the Voice of America, among other media houses.[3]

Daily News

Nyaira was the first woman in Zimbabwe to take a leadership role in the newsroom as the Daily News political editor at the age of 26.

As a reporter for Daily News, Nyaira was arrested and charged with “criminal defamation” in April 2001 because she wrote articles accusing Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa who at the time was the speaker of parliament, of corruption. She traced payments to them from a builder who was awarded a government contract to build a new airport in Harare.

In May 2001, Sandra Nyaira sued Jonathan Moyo who at the time was the information minister, and the government-owned Herald newspaper for libel and defamation because Moyo accused her of fabricating news when he did not like the story she wrote about an event she covered.[4]

Awards

Sandra Nyaira was the first Courage in Journalism Award winner from Zimbabwe. She won the award in 2002.[4]

Death

Sandra Nyaira died on 13 July 2021. Nyaira succumbed to COVID-19 at St. Anne’s Hospital in Harare aged 47. Her younger sister, Tendai, confirmed her death. She had spent two weeks in the intensive care unit. [3]