Difference between revisions of "Sandram Kembo"

In July 2018, Sandram Kembo was elected to Ward 15 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2682 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Zvimba RDC with 2682 votes, beating Aidin Wairesi of MDC-Alliance with 1453 votes, Nyauneni Kaunda of PRC with 200 votes and Manyara Handiseni of NPF with 136 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]