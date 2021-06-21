Difference between revisions of "Sandringham Secondary School"

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched investigations into a slew of fraud and corruption allegations levelled against Sandringham High School headmaster, Mr [[John Mahaso]].

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched investigations into a slew of fraud and corruption allegations levelled against Sandringham High School headmaster, Mr [[John Mahaso]].

'''Sandringham Secondary School''' is in [[Norton]], [[Mashonaland West Province]]. It is a is a [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]] school. It is mixed, and goes to form 6. Academic excellence has always been the top focus . In the '''November 2018''' list '''Sandringham Secondary School''' was 15th with 89.18% pass rate .

'''Sandringham Secondary School''' is in [[Norton]], [[Mashonaland West Province]]. It is a is a [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]] school. It is mixed, and goes to form 6. Academic excellence has always been the top focus.

Sandringham Secondary School is in Norton, Mashonaland West Province. It is a is a Methodist Church in Zimbabwe school. It is mixed, and goes to form 6. Academic excellence has always been the top focus. In the November 2018 list Sandringham Secondary School was 15th with 89.18% pass rate.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Chivero Mission Farm, Private Bag 915, Norton.

Telephone: +263 62 2343, +263 62 3503, +263 62 3551, +263 25 515 802

Cell: 0772 609 403

Email: pmasvotore@yahoo.co.uk

Web: https://themethodistchurchinzimbabwe.wordpress.com/departments/education/schools/sandringham-schools/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The Methodist Church in Zimbabwe acquired a farm next to Chibero College of Agriculture to build a church and school. O levels were introduced in the 1970s. Enrollment expanded to four classes by the 1980s. A levels were introduced in the late 1980s.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Principal - Revd. Peter Masvotore

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Zimbabwe: Sandringham High Headmaster Fingered in Corruption, The Herald, 28 JANUARY 2020. https://allafrica.com/stories/202001290520.html The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched investigations into a slew of fraud and corruption allegations levelled against Sandringham High School headmaster, Mr John Mahaso.