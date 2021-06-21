Difference between revisions of "Sandringham Secondary School"
'''Sandringham Secondary School''' is in [[Norton]], [[Mashonaland West Province]]. It is a is a [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]] school. It is mixed, and goes to form 6. Academic excellence has always been the top focus.
'''Sandringham Secondary School''' is in [[Norton]], [[Mashonaland West Province]]. It is a is a [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]] school. It is mixed, and goes to form 6. Academic excellence has always been the top focus.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched investigations into a slew of fraud and corruption allegations levelled against Sandringham High School headmaster, Mr [[John Mahaso]].
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched investigations into a slew of fraud and corruption allegations levelled against Sandringham High School headmaster, Mr [[John Mahaso]].
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 10:25, 21 June 2021
Sandringham Secondary School is in Norton, Mashonaland West Province. It is a is a Methodist Church in Zimbabwe school. It is mixed, and goes to form 6. Academic excellence has always been the top focus. In the November 2018 list Sandringham Secondary School was 15th with 89.18% pass rate.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chivero Mission Farm, Private Bag 915, Norton.
Telephone: +263 62 2343, +263 62 3503, +263 62 3551, +263 25 515 802
Cell: 0772 609 403
Email: pmasvotore@yahoo.co.uk
Web: https://themethodistchurchinzimbabwe.wordpress.com/departments/education/schools/sandringham-schools/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The Methodist Church in Zimbabwe acquired a farm next to Chibero College of Agriculture to build a church and school. O levels were introduced in the 1970s. Enrollment expanded to four classes by the 1980s. A levels were introduced in the late 1980s.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Principal - Revd. Peter Masvotore
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Zimbabwe: Sandringham High Headmaster Fingered in Corruption, The Herald, 28 JANUARY 2020. https://allafrica.com/stories/202001290520.html The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched investigations into a slew of fraud and corruption allegations levelled against Sandringham High School headmaster, Mr John Mahaso.