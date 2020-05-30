Difference between revisions of "Sane Dube"

Sané Dube is a Zimbabwean Policy and Government Relations Lead, with a focus on Black Health, at the Alliance for Healthier Communities. Sané is committed to reducing disparities in health access experienced by marginalized communities.

Background

Sané’s professional background is varied; she has worked in community development, health promotion, research, and strategic policy development. She holds a Master of Public Health from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. Sané’s people are the Ndebele of what is now called Zimbabwe. She currently lives in Tkaronto.[1]













References