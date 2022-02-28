Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sani Gara"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Sani Gara''' was elected to Ward 13 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 1425 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, pla...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 18:18, 28 February 2022

In July 2018, Sani Gara was elected to Ward 13 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 1425 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Chaminuka RDC with 1425 votes, beating Munowaneyi Musonza of MDC Alliance with 56 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sani_Gara&oldid=115464"