[[File:Saniso Katerere.jpg|thumb|Saniso Katerere (right)]] '''Saniso Katerere''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] and was the customary wife of 26 years of prominent businessman [[Phillip Chiyangwa]].

Divorce

In papers filed at the High Court, Saniso Katerere demanded equity in over a dozen companies, claiming Chiyangwa started his businesses using money realised from selling her father’s properties. Katerere said she had allowed Chiyangwa to mortgage her property known as number 59 Greengrove Drive, Greendale, Harare; sell her father’s property known as number 45 Elign Road Hatfield, Harare as well as her Eastlea flat at number 2 Northampton Court, Eastlea, Harare in order to raise funds to lay the foundation of his business ventures.

Katerere said she wanted US$3,500 alimony for their last born in university.

She also wanted Chiyangwa to settle airfares for the child, including medical aid and any other demands that may arise until he is able to look after himself.

Katerere accused Chiyangwa of abusing her physically, emotionally and verbally, but insisted that she supported him in his political and football administration career.

As part of their divorce settlement, she wanted two Mercedes Benz vehicles and all the rights and interest in Old Citrus Farm in Chinhoyi.

She conceded five other vehicles to Chiyangwa.

Katerere wanted 50 percent shareholding in Chiyangwa-owned companies – Kilima Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Padley Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Upperwest Pvt Ltd, Pinnacle Property Holdings Limited, Pinnacle Property Company (Pvt) Ltd and 12 others.

Katerere also wanted 50 a percent share of the assets held by the Chiyangwa Family Trust.[1][2]