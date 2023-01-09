Difference between revisions of "Sanyati"
Latest revision as of 09:06, 9 January 2023
Sanyati
Sanyati is a town located in Kadoma District, in Mashonaland West Province. It is also a constituency of parliament.
Location
Sanyati is about 100 kilometers (62 miles), by road, northwest of the city of Kadoma, where the district headquarters are located. Sanyati is located on the east bank of the Sanyati River, about 60 kilometers (37 mi), by road, northeast of the town of Gokwe, on the opposite side of the river. The coordinates of Sanyati are: 17° 57' 0.00"S, 29° 18' 27.00"E (Latitude:17.9500; Longitude:29.3075).
History
The town of Sanyati and the surrounding sub-district known as Sanyati Subdistrict lie in an area known as the Sanyati Communal Lands, which is a major cotton producing area in Zimbabwe.
The town is the location of Sanyati Baptist Mission. The mission owns and administers:
(a) Sanyati Baptist Hospital,
(b) Sanyati Baptist Primary School and
(c) Sanyati Baptist High School.
In the Central Business District, the main activities include welding, carpentry, and masonry. Activities related to farming (farm supply shops and produce purchase points) are also prevalent in the town. ZB Bank Limited, a commercial bank, and Share Wealth (Pvt) Ltd, a microfinance service, maintain branches in town. The town is also served by Sanyati Baptist Mission Airport.
In 2012, the population of the town was estimated at 112 897.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Sanyati returned to Parliament:
- Blessed Runesu of Zanu PF with 11 332 votes or 76.92 percent,
- Xavier Abel Edziwa of MDC–T with 3 093 votes or 20.99 percent,
- Byron Nhopore of MDC–N with 308 votes or 2.09 percent,
Total 14 733 votes
Local government is Sanyati RDC.
Trivia
Fungai Chaderopa of Chenjiri Farm became the first Sanyati woman Member of Parliament in March 2008.