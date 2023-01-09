[[Fungai Chaderopa]] of Chenjiri Farm became the first Sanyati woman Member of Parliament in ''' March 2008 ''' .

In the '''2013''' Elections , (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Sanyati''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In ''' 2012 ''' , the population of the town was estimated at 112 897.

Local government is [[Sanyati RDC]]. The town is the location of Sanyati Baptist Mission.

'''Sanyati''' is about 100 kilometers (62 miles), by road, northwest of the city of [[Kadoma]], where the district headquarters are located. '''Sanyati''' is located on the east bank of the [[Sanyati River]], about 60 kilometers (37 mi), by road, northeast of the town of [[Gokwe]], on the opposite side of the river. The coordinates of Sanyati are: 17° 57' 0.00"S, 29° 18' 27.00"E (Latitude:17.9500; Longitude:29.3075).

'''Sanyati''' is a town located in [[Kadoma]] District, in [[Mashonaland West Province]]. It is also a constituency of [[ parliament ]].

Location

History

The town of Sanyati and the surrounding sub-district known as Sanyati Subdistrict lie in an area known as the Sanyati Communal Lands, which is a major cotton producing area in Zimbabwe.

The town is the location of Sanyati Baptist Mission. The mission owns and administers:

(a) Sanyati Baptist Hospital,

(b) Sanyati Baptist Primary School and

(c) Sanyati Baptist High School.

In 2012, the population of the town was estimated at 112 897.

Government

Blessed Runesu of Zanu PF with 11 332 votes or 76.92 percent,

Xavier Abel Edziwa of MDC–T with 3 093 votes or 20.99 percent,

Byron Nhopore of MDC–N with 308 votes or 2.09 percent,

Total 14 733 votes

Local government is Sanyati RDC.

Trivia

Fungai Chaderopa of Chenjiri Farm became the first Sanyati woman Member of Parliament in March 2008.