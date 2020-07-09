Difference between revisions of "Sanyati"

In the Central Business District, the main activities include welding, carpentry, and masonry. Activities related to farming (farm supply shops and produce purchase points) are also prevalent in the town. ZB Bank Limited, a commercial bank, and Share Wealth (Pvt) Ltd, a microfinance service, maintain branches in town. The town is also served by Sanyati Baptist Mission Airport. In 2012, the population of the town was estimated at 112,897

The town of Sanyati and the surrounding sub-district known as Sanyati Subdistrict lie in an area known as the Sanyati Comunal Lands, which is a major cotton-producing area in Zimbabwe . <br/>

The town of Sanyati and the surrounding sub-district known as Sanyati Subdistrict lie in an area known as the Sanyati Tribal Trust Lands, which is a major cotton-producing area in Zimbabwe. The town is the location of Sanyati Baptist Mission. The mission owns and administers: (a) Sanyati Baptist Hospital (b) Sanyati Baptist Primary School and (c) Sanyati Baptist High School. In the Central Business District, the main activities include welding, carpentry, and masonry. Activities related to farming (farm supply shops and produce purchase points) are also prevalent in the town. ZB Bank Limited, a commercial bank, and Share Wealth (Pvt) Ltd, a microfinance service, maintain branches in town. The town is also served by Sanyati Baptist Mission Airport. In 2012, the population of the town was estimated at 112,897



Sanyati is a town located in Kadoma District, in Mashonaland West Province, in northern central Zimbabwe. This location is about 100 kilometers (62 miles), by road, northwest of the city of Kadoma, where the district headquarters are located. Sanyati is located on the east bank of the Sanyati River, about 60 kilometers (37 mi), by road, northeast of the town of Gokwe, on the opposite side of the river. The coordinates of Sanyati are: 17° 57' 0.00"S, 29° 18' 27.00"E (Latitude:17.9500; Longitude:29.3075).

Background

The town of Sanyati and the surrounding sub-district known as Sanyati Subdistrict lie in an area known as the Sanyati Comunal Lands, which is a major cotton-producing area in Zimbabwe.

Local government is Sanyati RDC. The town is the location of Sanyati Baptist Mission. The mission owns and administers:

(a) Sanyati Baptist Hospital

(b) Sanyati Baptist Primary School and

(c) Sanyati Baptist High School.

In the Central Business District, the main activities include welding, carpentry, and masonry. Activities related to farming (farm supply shops and produce purchase points) are also prevalent in the town. ZB Bank Limited, a commercial bank, and Share Wealth (Pvt) Ltd, a microfinance service, maintain branches in town. The town is also served by Sanyati Baptist Mission Airport. In 2012, the population of the town was estimated at 112,897

Trivia

Fungai Chaderopa of Chenjiri Farm became the first Sanyati woman Member of Parliament in March 2008.