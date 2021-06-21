Difference between revisions of "Sanyati Baptist Secondary School"
'''Sanyati Baptist Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland West Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
'''Sanyati Baptist Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland West Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Latest revision as of 08:36, 21 June 2021
|Sanyati Baptist Secondary School
|Location
|Mashonaland West
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-687 2306
Sanyati Baptist Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Mashonaland West Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Sanyati Baptist Mission
Telephone: 06872346,
Cell: +263 687 2306, +263 78 270 8676.
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>