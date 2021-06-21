Pindula

'''Sanyati Baptist Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland West Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
 
'''Sanyati Baptist Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland West Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
  
Schools [[Mashonaland West Province]]
[[File:Sanyati.jpg|thumb|Sanyati Baptist High School badge]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' Sanyati Baptist Mission <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 06872346,  <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Cell:''' +263 687 2306, +263 78 270 8676. <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
Sanyati Baptist Secondary School
Location
Mashonaland West
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-687 2306


Sanyati Baptist Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Mashonaland West Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Sanyati Baptist High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Sanyati Baptist Mission
Telephone: 06872346,
Cell: +263 687 2306, +263 78 270 8676.
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

