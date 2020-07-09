Difference between revisions of "Sanyati RDC"

The Sanyati Local Government is Sanyati RDC. The July 2018 elections returned:

Ward Name Party
1 Chrispen Zimunhu Zanu-PF
2 Rachel Manzvanda Zanu-PF
3 Naison Tinapi Zanu-PF
4 Joseph Tuhwe Zanu-PF
5 Kudzai Muchineripi Zanu-PF
6 Tsunga Matara Zanu-PF
7 Bernard Dzingirayi Zanu-PF
8 Freedom Matawa Zanu-PF
9 Tryforce Chifombo Zanu-PF
10 Braveman Nyamuruswa Zanu-PF
11 Patson Chakauya Zanu-PF
12 Job Gwacha Zanu-PF
13 Tinago Chijekwa Zanu-PF
14 Smart Chitongo Zanu-PF
15 Jesimiya Mabeka Zanu-PF
16 Crispen Chiriya MDC-Alliance
17 Stanford Banda Zanu-PF
18 Edmore Madaka Zanu-PF
