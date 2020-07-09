Difference between revisions of "Sanyati RDC"
The Sanyati Local Government is Sanyati RDC. The July 2018 elections returned:
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|1
|Chrispen Zimunhu
|Zanu-PF
|2
|Rachel Manzvanda
|Zanu-PF
|3
|Naison Tinapi
|Zanu-PF
|4
|Joseph Tuhwe
|Zanu-PF
|5
|Kudzai Muchineripi
|Zanu-PF
|6
|Tsunga Matara
|Zanu-PF
|7
|Bernard Dzingirayi
|Zanu-PF
|8
|Freedom Matawa
|Zanu-PF
|9
|Tryforce Chifombo
|Zanu-PF
|10
|Braveman Nyamuruswa
|Zanu-PF
|11
|Patson Chakauya
|Zanu-PF
|12
|Job Gwacha
|Zanu-PF
|13
|Tinago Chijekwa
|Zanu-PF
|14
|Smart Chitongo
|Zanu-PF
|15
|Jesimiya Mabeka
|Zanu-PF
|16
|Crispen Chiriya
|MDC-Alliance
|17
|Stanford Banda
|Zanu-PF
|18
|Edmore Madaka
|Zanu-PF