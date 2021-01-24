Sarah Bennett

Sarah Bennett is a Zimbabwean hockey official and former Zimbabwe ladies Indoor and field hockey goalkeeper.

Education

Bennett is a holder of a degree in sports psychology.[1]

Career

She was part of the hockey squad that participated at the Junior World Cup in Chile (2005).

After retirement she acquired an FIH umpire badge rising through the ranks to becoming an FIH technical official.

In 2019 Sarah Bennett became the youngest Zimbabwean hockey official to be appointed to officiate at the hockey Olympic qualifiers.[2]

She was listed as one of the officials at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.[3]

In June 2019, the hockey governing body in Africa appointed Bennett as a member of Africa Hockey Federation and also the chair of Africa Hockey Development Committee.

In 2019 she was the deputy head of Ariel School and served as the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe as the Secretary-general.[1]

Awards

2019 Hockey Association Of Zimbabwe official of the year[2]