Difference between revisions of "Sarah Magoneko"

In July 2018, Sarah Magoneko was elected to Ward 28 Mutasa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 708 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Mutasa RDC with 708 votes, beating George Maarira of MDC-Alliance with 597 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]