Sarah Mahoka died in a road traffic accident on 17 February 2022 evening at Buffalo Downs near Karoi Town. The vehicle she was in was involved in an accident with a haulage truck. No much details were available concerning the accident and burial at the time of update.

The house believed to belong to the late [[National Patriotic Front]] member Sarah Mahoka was where [[Job Sikhala]] was hiding in Tynwald North suburb in [[Harare]] in the run up to the planned July 2020 protest . The house was leased out through an Estate Agent.<ref name="dailynews">Sindiso Mhlope, [https://dailynews.co.zw/job-sikhala-arrested-in-movie-style/], ''Daily News, Published: 23 August, 2020, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref> <ref name="twitter">Jealousy Mawarire, [https://twitter.com/mawarirej/status/1298189418159890434], ''Twitter - Mawarire Jealousy, Published: 25 August, 2020, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>

'''Sarah Mahoka''' was an outspoken former member of the [[ZANU-PF]] Party and also the former legislator for [[Hurungwe]] East. Mahoka was also Zanu PF Mashonaland West Women’s League chairperson. She was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after ZANU-PF informed the National Assembly that she was no longer a member of the party. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/19/zanu-pf-expels-11-mps-parliament/], ''Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018''</ref>. She contested in July 2018 elections as part of the [[National Patriotic Front]] party but lost to [[Ngoni Masenda]]

Mahoka's literacy

In March 2013, it was reported that despite being an MP, Mahoka was illiterate - that is she is unable to read and write. Mahoka herself volunteered the information while giving evidence during the trial of Temba Mliswa. "“I have repeatedly told this court that I went up to Grade 2 and, therefore, I cannot read,” [2]. This may, however, have been an attempt to avoid taking responsibility for a statement she had made to the police.

Involvement in Zanu-PF succession fights in 2015

As the Zanu-PF succession fights raged on with key figures like Jonathan Moyo and George Charamba using the press and social media to attack each other, Mahoka said at Zanu-PF public gathering before a Politburo sitting:

We will not brook any nonsense particularly people denigrating our leader as women. We are being used and we are not fighting the leadership even if you choose a person we hate we will accept. Herald is lying. We have not said anyone must be fired. People must {not} play with your name [[[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]] and you keep quiet. You must stop it!. Do not act like a duck, speak against it, abuse of your name. There is no problem with you VP Mphoko, We are violated in your name. We are not saying Mnangagwa must be removed but his people are speaking. I am ready to die for the party and Mugabe. You will die because of this.[3]

Sarah Mahoka's Speech on 10 February 2016

Death Threats

It has been alleged that someone had been sent to kill Mahoka.In response she had this to say: