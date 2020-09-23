Difference between revisions of "Sarah Mamvura"

In July 2018, Sarah Mamvura was elected to Ward 2 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1015 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Zaka RDC with 1015 votes, beating Jimmy Mudzingwa of MDC-Alliance with 553 votes and Judith Madzvova of NPF with 110 votes. [1]

