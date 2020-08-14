Difference between revisions of "Sarah Mandiki"

In July 2018, Sarah Mandiki was elected to Ward 3 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1524 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Bikita RDC with 1524 votes, beating Hildah Mabika of MDC-Alliance with 881 votes and Elisha Mukwena, independent with 137 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

