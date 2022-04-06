Difference between revisions of "Sarah Masiyiwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 109:
|Line 109:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Sarah Masiyiwa, Sarah Masiyiwa Biography, Sarah Masiyiwa Wikipedia
|keywords= Sarah Masiyiwa, Sarah Masiyiwa Biography, Sarah Masiyiwa Wikipedia
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Sarah-Masiyiwa 2 .jpg
|image= Sarah-Masiyiwa 2 .jpg
|image_alt= Sarah Masiyiwa Biography
|image_alt= Sarah Masiyiwa Biography
Latest revision as of 09:43, 6 April 2022
|Sarah Masiyiwa
|Known for
|Being Strive Masiyiwa's daughter
|Parents
|Website
|twitter
Sarah Masiyiwa is a Zimbabwean journalist, filmmaker and philanthropist. She is the daughter of businessman Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa.
Background
Siblings
Education
Masiyiwa graduated from a year-long filmmaking post-graduate program at New York Film Academy. Prior to film school, Sarah Masiyiwa graduated from New York University (NYU) with an Economics and Journalism degree.[1]
Career
Sarah Masiyiwa worked in the creative production unit of CNN. Working as a researcher, scriptwriter and production assistant, she worked on many factual programs that were broadcast on CNN.[1] She is a Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) board member.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sarah Masiyiwa, The Talent Manager, Published: May 2021, Retrieved: April 6, 2022
- ↑ SARAH MASIYIWA, KidsOR, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 6, 2022