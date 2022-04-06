|description= Sarah Masiyiwa is a Zimbabwean journalist, filmmaker and philanthropist. She is the daughter of businessman Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa.

Sarah Masiyiwa is a Zimbabwean journalist, filmmaker and philanthropist. She is the daughter of businessman Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa.

Background

Education

Masiyiwa graduated from a year-long filmmaking post-graduate program at New York Film Academy. Prior to film school, Sarah Masiyiwa graduated from New York University (NYU) with an Economics and Journalism degree.[1]

Career

Sarah Masiyiwa worked in the creative production unit of CNN. Working as a researcher, scriptwriter and production assistant, she worked on many factual programs that were broadcast on CNN.[1] She is a Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) board member.[2]

References