[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Diaspora]]

Sarah Masiyiwa
Sarah Masiyiwa Biography
Known forBeing Strive Masiyiwa's daughter
Parents
Websitetwitter.com/sarah_masiyiwa

Sarah Masiyiwa is a Zimbabwean journalist, filmmaker and philanthropist. She is the daughter of businessman Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa.

Background

Siblings


Education

Masiyiwa graduated from a year-long filmmaking post-graduate program at New York Film Academy. Prior to film school, Sarah Masiyiwa graduated from New York University (NYU) with an Economics and Journalism degree.[1]

Career

Sarah Masiyiwa worked in the creative production unit of CNN. Working as a researcher, scriptwriter and production assistant, she worked on many factual programs that were broadcast on CNN.[1] She is a Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) board member.[2]

