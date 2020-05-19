Difference between revisions of "Sarah Mlambo"

In July 2018, Sarah Mlambo was elected to Ward 3 Chipinge Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 525 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chipinge Town Council with 525 votes, beating Taurayi Mutseyami of Zanu-PF with 522 votes and Nerveyou Pasviki of NCA with 5 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

