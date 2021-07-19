|description= Sarah Rusere is a Zimbabwean pastor and the daughter of ZAOGA FIF founder Ezekiel Guti and his wife Eunor.



Background

Sarah Rusere was born Sarah Guti.

Siblings

Sarah Rusere has six siblings. Her siblings are:

Career

Sarah Rusere is the leader of the Zaoga FIF prison ministry.[2]