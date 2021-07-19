Pindula

Sarah Rusere
BornSarah Guti
Known forBeing Ezekiel Guti's daughter
Parents
  • Ezekiel Guti (father)
  • Eunor Guti (mother)
RelativesEthanim Guti, Dorcas Jaricha, Fiona Arthurs, Gracious Chikore, La-Verne Simukai and Ezekiel Guti Junior


Sarah Rusere is a Zimbabwean pastor and the daughter of ZAOGA FIF founder Ezekiel Guti and his wife Eunor.

Background

Sarah Rusere was born Sarah Guti.

Siblings

Sarah Rusere has six siblings. Her siblings are:

Career

Sarah Rusere is the leader of the Zaoga FIF prison ministry.[2]

References

  1. Paidamoyo Chipunza and Nokutenda Chiyangwa, Guti Jr laid to rest in style, The Herald, Published: January 15, 2018, Retrieved: July 18, 2021
  2. Phyllis Mbanje, Ex-convicts, prisoners treated as outcasts, NewsDay, Published: July 19, 2014, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
