Line 110:
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Sarah Rusere, Ezekiel Guti daughter, Sarah Rusere Ezekiel Guti
|−
|+
|description=
|image=
|image_alt= Sarah Rusere
Latest revision as of 15:58, 19 July 2021
|Sarah Rusere
|Born
|Sarah Guti
|Known for
|Being Ezekiel Guti's daughter
|Parents
|Relatives
|Ethanim Guti, Dorcas Jaricha, Fiona Arthurs, Gracious Chikore, La-Verne Simukai and Ezekiel Guti Junior
Sarah Rusere is a Zimbabwean pastor and the daughter of ZAOGA FIF founder Ezekiel Guti and his wife Eunor.
Background
Sarah Rusere was born Sarah Guti.
Siblings
Sarah Rusere has six siblings. Her siblings are:
- Ethanim Guti
- Dorcas Jaricha
- Fiona Arthurs
- Gracious Chikore
- La-Verne Simukai
- Ezekiel Guti Junior (late)[1]
Career
Sarah Rusere is the leader of the Zaoga FIF prison ministry.[2]
References
- ↑ Paidamoyo Chipunza and Nokutenda Chiyangwa, Guti Jr laid to rest in style, The Herald, Published: January 15, 2018, Retrieved: July 18, 2021
- ↑ Phyllis Mbanje, Ex-convicts, prisoners treated as outcasts, NewsDay, Published: July 19, 2014, Retrieved: July 19, 2021