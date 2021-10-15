In July 2018, Sarudzayi Mutyavaviri was elected to Ward 22 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 925 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Muzarabani RDC with 925 votes, beating Willard Jemedze of MDC Alliance with 124 votes. [1]

Events

