Difference between revisions of "Sarungano"

Sarungano, born Innocent Kufakunesu is a Zimbabwean musician who leads his band The Story Tellers. Sarungano, also known as Inno Answer was born on the 24th of April 1994.
Musical Journey
Sarungano is a product of Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, Zimbabwe. He was nurtured and groomed by the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi. He plays the acoustic guitar, lead guitar and mbira.
He has several singles available on all digital platforms.
Education
He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Sociology from the University of Zimbabwe.
On social media, his handle is Sarungano across all platforms.