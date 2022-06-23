Difference between revisions of "Sarungano"

On social media, his handle is '''Sarungano''' across all platforms.

He attained a '''Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Sociology''' from the [[University of Zimbabwe]].

He has several singles available on all digital platforms.

'''Sarungano''' is a product of [[Pakare Paye Arts Centre]] in [[Norton]] , [[Zimbabwe]]. He was nurtured and groomed by the late Dr [[Oliver Mtukudzi]]. He plays the acoustic guitar, lead guitar and mbira.

He came to the limelight after performing some of [[Oliver Mtukudzi]] 's songs on various platforms. He can imitate his voice.

'''Sarungano''', born Innocent Kufakunesu is a Zimbabwean musician who leads his band '''[[The Story Tellers]]'''. '''Sarungano''', also known as '''[[Inno Answer]]''' was born on the 24th of April 1994.

Musical Journey

Education

Discography

Albums