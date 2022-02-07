Difference between revisions of "Save River"



The Save River formerly Sabi River is a 400km long river in the Manicaland Province. The Save River is Zimbabwe’s largest internal river and rises south-west of Marondera and the second largest after Zambezi River.steep. [1] The river rises about 50 miles (80 km) south of Harare and flows southeast from the Zimbabwean highveld to its confluence with the Odzi. It then turns south, drops over the Chivirira (“Place of Boiling”) Falls, and is joined by the Lundi at the Mozambique border. The river continues as the Save, following an east-northeasterly course to its mouth near Mambone on the Mozambique Channel of the Indian Ocean. [2] The Save river is mostly known by its baobab trees.





Background

Myths

There are many myths on how the Save River originated, one of the stories told is of a chief sister who died after their land suffered from drought. It is believed that a spring sprang from her grave and gave her people the water they needed.

Another myth is that a man named Nyakuyimba and his two brothers Tshikanda and Tshimotwo stole the rain charm from a Rozvi King. After they failed to outrun the Rozvi Army they split up and Nyakuyimba gave his wife the rain and charm and hid her in the forest. Nyakuyimba was caught by the Rozvi army who cut his head and took it to give to their king, however, Nyakuyimba's head started swelling and eventually burst at the source of the Save River. It was told that when the river flowed past the mountains, Nyakuyimba's wife knew her husband was dead and she passed the rain making the charm to her son who became Chief. They were then given the title Musikavanhu which means the creator of men for the people said because of the rain there will be food for men. [1]

Trade

The Save River was the route for trade to the Indian Ocean Port of Sofala, in Mozambique. The route developed into a gold-trading centre between the coast and the hinterland occupied by Great Zimbabwe in the 13th and 14th centuries AD. [1]





Construction

Birchenough Bridge which crosses the Save river was built by Sir Henry Birchenough. After his death, Sir Birchenough’s body was burnt and his ashes were carried back to Zimbabwe and spread in the Save River.