Difference between revisions of "Save Valley Conservancy"
|
m (→Background)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
|−
''' Save Valley Conservancy''' is a non-profit conservancy in [[Masvingo Province]]. The Conservancy is home to the big 5 and other animals such as giraffe, eland, bushbuck, jackal, kudu, wildebeest, impala, warthog, bush pig, crocodile, nyala, duiker, honey badger, hippo, spotted hyena, vervet monkey, Sharpe’s grysbok, red and Lichtenstein’s hartebeest, waterbuck, klipspringer, zebra and baboon. There are also several vulnerable mammal species such as cheetah, serval, brown hyena, sable antelope and
|+
''' Save Valley Conservancy''' is a non-profit conservancy in [[Masvingo Province]]. The Conservancy is home to the big 5 and other animals such as giraffe, eland, bushbuck, jackal, kudu, wildebeest, impala, warthog, bush pig, crocodile, nyala, duiker, honey badger, hippo, spotted hyena, vervet monkey, Sharpe’s grysbok, red and Lichtenstein’s hartebeest, waterbuck, klipspringer, zebra and baboon. There are also several vulnerable mammal species such as cheetah, serval, brown hyena, sableantelope and in the conservancy.
|−
|+
==Visitors Guide==
==Visitors Guide==
|−
*When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm
|+
* When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm
|−
*Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable
|+
* Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable
|−
|−
|−
|+
==Background==
==Background==
|−
The conservancy was established on 18 June 1991 to create a sanctuary for the intensive protection of rhino as black rhinos are listed as critically endangered and the white rhino is near threatened too. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/masvingo/sav%C3%A9-valley-conservancy Savé Valley Conservancy], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 19 April 2018''</ref> The Conservancy consists of privately owned, Government-owned, and community-owned properties that are aligned with a constitution to manage animal populations on a landscape scale.
|+
The conservancy was established on 18 June 1991to create a sanctuary for the intensive protection of rhinoas black rhinos are listed as critically endangered and the white rhino is near threatened too. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/masvingo/sav%C3%A9-valley-conservancy Savé Valley Conservancy], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 19 April 2018''</ref> The Conservancy consists of privately owned, Government-owned, and community-owned properties that are aligned with a constitution to manage animal populations on a landscape scale.
In Zimbabwe, there are an estimated '''430 black rhinos and 290 white rhinos''' remaining, so we believe that the best place to spot them is a destination where they are most protected. Situated in southeast Zimbabwe, the Save Valley Conservancy is one of the largest private game reserves on the continent. Forming part of the Greater Limpopo Transfrontier Park, the conservancy is partnered with the [[African Wildlife Foundation (AWF)]] to provide intensive protection for a small population of black and white rhinos.
In Zimbabwe, there are an estimated '''430 black rhinos and 290 white rhinos''' remaining, so we believe that the best place to spot them is a destination where they are most protected. Situated in southeast Zimbabwe, the Save Valley Conservancy is one of the largest private game reserves on the continent. Forming part of the Greater Limpopo Transfrontier Park, the conservancy is partnered with the [[African Wildlife Foundation (AWF)]] to provide intensive protection for a small population of black and white rhinos.
|Line 96:
|Line 94:
To maintain the bio-diversity of the Savé Valley on a sustainable basis, and to conserve the fauna and flora of the Savé Valley Conservancy for the socio-economic benefit of its participants and communities, by using accepted ethical, business and ecological practices, with particular emphasis on the protection of endangered species, for future generations.[https://www.facebook.com/pg/savevalleyconservancy/about/?ref=page_internal Read More]
To maintain the bio-diversity of the Savé Valley on a sustainable basis, and to conserve the fauna and flora of the Savé Valley Conservancy for the socio-economic benefit of its participants and communities, by using accepted ethical, business and ecological practices, with particular emphasis on the protection of endangered species, for future generations.[https://www.facebook.com/pg/savevalleyconservancy/about/?ref=page_internal Read More]
|−
|−
|−
==Pictures==
==Pictures==
|Line 112:
|Line 107:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]][[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari
|+
]]
Latest revision as of 08:02, 27 January 2022
|Save Valley Conservancy
|Website
|www
Save Valley Conservancy is a non-profit conservancy in Masvingo Province. The Conservancy is home to the big 5 and other animals such as giraffe, eland, bushbuck, jackal, kudu, wildebeest, impala, warthog, bush pig, crocodile, nyala, duiker, honey badger, hippo, spotted hyena, vervet monkey, Sharpe’s grysbok, red and Lichtenstein’s hartebeest, waterbuck, klipspringer, zebra and baboon. There are also several vulnerable mammal species such as cheetah, serval, brown hyena, sable antelope and African Painted Dogs in the conservancy.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Visitors Guide
- When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm
- Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable
The Savé Valley Conservancy is in the south-east Lowveld of Zimbabwe, approximately 150 kilometres south of Mutare and east of Masvingo.
Background
The conservancy was established on 18 June 1991 to create a sanctuary for the intensive protection of rhino as black rhinos are listed as critically endangered and the white rhino is near threatened too. [1] The Conservancy consists of privately owned, Government-owned, and community-owned properties that are aligned with a constitution to manage animal populations on a landscape scale. See also Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project.
In Zimbabwe, there are an estimated 430 black rhinos and 290 white rhinos remaining, so we believe that the best place to spot them is a destination where they are most protected. Situated in southeast Zimbabwe, the Save Valley Conservancy is one of the largest private game reserves on the continent. Forming part of the Greater Limpopo Transfrontier Park, the conservancy is partnered with the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) to provide intensive protection for a small population of black and white rhinos.
Mission
According to their website, their mission is:
To maintain the bio-diversity of the Savé Valley on a sustainable basis, and to conserve the fauna and flora of the Savé Valley Conservancy for the socio-economic benefit of its participants and communities, by using accepted ethical, business and ecological practices, with particular emphasis on the protection of endangered species, for future generations.Read More
Pictures
References
- ↑ Savé Valley Conservancy, ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 19 April 2018