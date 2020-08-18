Difference between revisions of "Save Valley Conservancy"

In Zimbabwe , there are an estimated '''430 black rhinos and 290 white rhinos''' remaining , so we believe that the best place to spot them is a destination where they are most protected. Situated in southeast Zimbabwe, the Save Valley Conservancy is one of the largest private game reserves on the continent. Forming part of the Greater Limpopo Transfrontier Park, the conservancy is partnered with the [[African Wildlife Foundation (AWF)]] to provide intensive protection for a small population of black and white rhinos.

The Conservancy consists of privately owned , Government-owned , and community-owned properties that are aligned with a constitution to manage animal populations on a landscape scale .

Save Valley Conservancy is a non-profit conservancy in Masvingo Province. The Conservancy is home to the big 5 and other animals such as giraffe, eland, bushbuck, jackal, kudu, wildebeest, impala, warthog, bush pig, crocodile, nyala, duiker, honey badger, hippo, spotted hyena, vervet monkey, Sharpe’s grysbok, red and Lichtenstein’s hartebeest, waterbuck, klipspringer, zebra and baboon. There are also several vulnerable mammal species such as cheetah, serval, brown hyena, sable antelope and painted dogs in the conservancy.





Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable

The Savé Valley Conservancy is in the south-east Lowveld of Zimbabwe, approximately 150 kilometres south of Mutare.





Background

The conservancy was established on 18 June 1991 to create a sanctuary for the intensive protection of rhino as black rhinos are listed as critically endangered and the white rhino is near threatened too. [1] The Conservancy consists of privately owned, Government-owned, and community-owned properties that are aligned with a constitution to manage animal populations on a landscape scale.

Rhino Save Valley Consevancy - big five safari Zimbabwe

Mission

According to their website, their mission is:

To maintain the bio-diversity of the Savé Valley on a sustainable basis, and to conserve the fauna and flora of the Savé Valley Conservancy for the socio-economic benefit of its participants and communities, by using accepted ethical, business and ecological practices, with particular emphasis on the protection of endangered species, for future generations.









