Saviour Kasukuwere is a politician, businessman and farmer. He is the former Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and National Housing and former Zanu- PF national political commissar. He was expelled from Parliament as the (Mount Darwin South) legislator in November 2017 following the military takeover that saw the transfer of power from Robert Mugabe to Emmerson Mnangagwa. Kasukuwere went on an self imposed exile immediately only returning in May 2018 apparently after being assured of his safety by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. In 2019, he was involved in a personal PR campaign branding himself Tyson Wabantu (The people's Tyson), refering to his CIO nickname.

Personal Details

Born: 23 October 1970, Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central.

He is married to Barbara Kasukuwere, and they have three children, Takudzwa, Natasha and Christian. [1]

School / Education

Chiunye Primary School

Bradley Institute

Reported to be the holder of various qualifications in the art of intelligence. [1]

Political career

Kasukuwere reportedly joined politics when he started supporting the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu- PF), he was a junior member of the Central Intelligence Organisation then. [2]

Service / Career

1988, joined the Prime Minister’s office (18 yrs old).

Operated in Mutare where he did little to conceal his identity as a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO). Nicknamed Tyson.

The Prime Minister’s Office became the President’s Office, which Saviour Kasukuwere left to pursue his own business ventures in 1994.

1999, Kasukuwere was elected Zanu PF Youth Chairman of Mashonaland Central.

March 2000, re-elected MP for Mount Darwin South (And again, 2005, 2008, 2013.)

[3] 2001, elected to the Zanu PF Politburo as Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs. .

2004, Elected to Pan African Parliament.

[4] 2005, re-elected to Politbureau

April 2005, appointed Deputy Minister of Youth Development and Employment Creation.

2009 to 2013, Minister of Youth Development, Indigenization and Empowerment.

Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and National Housing (to 2017). [5] [6]

As Minister

Kasukuwere was criticized for advancing the controversial Indigenisation Act that required foreign-owned companies to cede 51% of their shares to local communities. Kasukuwere's stance was not supported by his M.D.C partners in the Government of National Unity (GNU). MDC argued that the law will frighten investors. Kasukuwere reportedly argued that the law will create employment for Zimbabweans.[7] It was no surprise, therefore, that the majority of Zimbabweans celebrated after Kasukuwere was removed from the ministry in 2013. Ordinary people and economic organisations argued that his robust approach was not necessary to improve Foreign Direct Investments into the country.[8] After the 2013 elections,

Involvement in Zanu-PF Factionalism

Saviour Kasukuwere was reported to belong to the G40 faction which was believed to be led by Grace Mugabe. He has also been widely quoted speaking against factional tendencies which were being employed some of the party members. In one of his speeches, he noted that people loyal to Zanu-PF should desist from doing things that divide the party and that the suspension of senior party members such as Rugare Gumbo should serve as a warning.[9] He also maintained that no individual was bigger than the party and that anyone who went against what the party stands for would suffer the same fate as provincial chairs that were booted out whom he said thought that they owned the people.

After the Zanu -PF 6th National People's Conference, Kasukuwere was appointed as the new party commissar replacing the then ousted Webster Shamu. One of the things that Kasukuwere did upon assumption of office was to stop the suspension of party in the provinces and the passing of votes of no confidence or else those that dared defy the party's directive to stop suspensions would face disciplinary actions.[10] This was following reports in which it was alleged that people were now passing votes of no confidence to settle scores with their perceived political opponents and rivals. Following the removal of Ray Kaukonde and his executive, an interim executive was put in place but was removed by Kasukuwere following accusations of intense fighting. This saw the coming in of the Aeneas Chigwedere led executive.

Businesses

Kasukuwere has businesses in the oil, transport and baking sector. He owns:

ComOil (Pvt) Ltd which deals with oil procurement

United Touring Company (UTc)

Concorpia Farm was confiscated.

He also has substantial shareholding in Genesis Bank as well as Interfresh (Pvt) Ltd.[11]

Vote of No Confidence

It was reported that Kasukuwere got a vote of no confidence from all 10 provinces in Zimbabwe. He was accused of plotting to remove the then President Robert Mugabe from power by creating parallel structures within the party, corruption, undermining the president's authority, and others.[12] The party is alleged to have held a meeting in Manicaland where it was agreed to relieve the Minister of his duties due to some of these allegations:

Said Cde Undenge while reading the resolutions: “At its meeting on April 21, 2017, the Manicaland PCC passed a resolution that the political commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, must be relieved of his post because he was undermining the President, Cde Robert Mugabe. “He was creating parallel structures, fanning factionalism and defending those who are fighting President Mugabe, as well as protecting fired people like Cdes Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka.”

Sharing the same sentiments was the Provincial Executive Committee in Matabeleland and they reportedly mentioned nine reasons why Kasukuwere should be dismissed.

Matabeleland South provincial executive committee has unanimously agreed on the matter of the national commissar Cde Kasukuwere to be ousted from the party and Government. “All members of the PEC were in support of the vote of no confidence for the following reasons, creation of parallel structures, which disrupted the party and led to the removal of substantive chairpersons and failure to conduct elections. Gave direct instructions to individuals in provinces by-passing party leadership and protocol, leading to indiscipline and insubordination by these members. Imposition of candidates in the Youth League to bolster his position in anticipation of a special congress. The members were no longer loyal to the party but to him. He advocated the removal of the one centre of power when he incited his brother to publicly declare that they want to do away with party position of one centre of power. He hand-picked beneficiaries of the Youth Fund and also brought aspiring candidates to constituencies before the party officialised any campaign and giving guidelines and directions. Corruption in residential stands programme where he sold land to barons.[13]

Kasukuwere is reported to have been saved by Grace Mugabe and Robert Mugabe when the latter reportedly mentioned in a meeting that Kasukuwere's issue was dealt with in an un-procedural and unconstitutional manner. This is said to have been after the president had conducted a meeting with Kasukuwere. It is reported also that Grace Mugabe chaired a meeting in Mazowe and highlighted that Kasukuweres issue was to be dealt with by the main wing. It is rumoured that Saviour Kasukuwere's problems were caused by the so-called Mnangagwa faction to have him removed as the political commissar.[14]

Expulsion from Zanu -PF

Kasukuwere was expelled alongside members of the G40 , like his allies Kasukuwere was accused of causing economic ,political and economic uncertainty in Zimbabwe.He was arrested and detained by the military and subsequently expelled from his post as party commissar and from the party.

Expulsion from Parliament

Kasukuwere was relieved of his duties in November 2017 among with other members .This was reported to have been caused by not representing needs of those they represented.[Read More]

Return From Exile

In May 2018, Patrick Zhuwao writing in his Zhuwao Brief Reloaded, he alleged that Kasukuwere was working with Mnangangwa's government. He further alleged that Kasukuwere wanted to come back home from self-imposed exile.

Kasukuwere’s dogged determination to return to a Zimbabwe that is under the yoke of the military junta has also left me questioning his motives. The only way in which someone walks into a dangerously fatally situation is if they have been given assurances for their safety. Given the threat that the real NPF poses to the military junta, it is conceivable that such a guarantee can only have been secured by way of a commitment to derail the real NPF. This is why I am taking seriously the reports of a copy-cat ZNPF under the leadership of Kasukuwere as a junta project to derail the real NPF.

[15]

On 22 May 2018, Kasukuwere returned from exile. He told journalists he was happy to be home and that he would keep out of politics. it was reported he had been assured a safe return by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

In 2019, he the centre of a PR campaign "Tyson Wabantu" - The people's Tyson.