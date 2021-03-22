Sbongi Ngcobo is a South African and Ukhozi FM business manager.

Career

Sbongi Ngcobo served as the marketing manager before she was appointed as the business manager. She contested the position with Ukhozi FM programmes manager Zandile Tembe for the position. In March 2021 there were reports that Ukhozi FM DJs were not happy about Ngcobo's management style, so they decided to ask SABC top management for a meeting.

According to what was reported by KZN regional newspaper on Friday, 19 March,2021 SABC top managers Madoda Mxakwe and Nada Wotshela met with three concerned, popular radio DJs in one of the top hotels in Durban. The DJs wanted the SABC to review their decision of appointing Sbongi as the manager.[1]