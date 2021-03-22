She has also served as Ukhozi’s acting station manager.<ref name="F">Penelope Mashego, [https://www.news24.com/fin24/companies/ict/sabc-appoints-four-business-managers-for-seven-radio-stations-20210312 SABC appoints four 'business managers' for seven radio stations], ''fin24'', Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2021</ref>

According to what was reported by KZN regional newspaper on Friday, 19 March,2021 SABC top managers [[Madoda Mxakwe]] and [[Nada Wotshela]] met with three concerned, popular radio DJs in one of the top hotels in Durban. The DJs wanted the SABC to review their decision of appointing Sbongi as the manager.<ref name="D">Mavi Ngcobo, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/tensions-run-high-at-ukhozi-fm-20210322 TENSIONS RUN HIGH AT UKHOZI FM], ''Daily Sun'', Published: March 22, 2021, Retrieved: March 22, 2021</ref>

Sbongi Ngcobo holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the [[University of KwaZulu-Natal]], where she majored in English and media communication and cultural media studies for her honours degree. Ngobo also has a qualification in people management, from the GIBS Business School.<ref name="F"/>

Sbongi Ngcobo is a South African and Ukhozi FM business manager.

Education

Career

Sbongi Ngcobo served as the marketing manager before she was appointed as the business manager. She contested the position with Ukhozi FM programmes manager Zandile Tembe for the position. In March 2021 there were reports that Ukhozi FM DJs were not happy about Ngcobo's management style, so they decided to ask SABC top management for a meeting.

According to what was reported by KZN regional newspaper on Friday, 19 March,2021 SABC top managers Madoda Mxakwe and Nada Wotshela met with three concerned, popular radio DJs in one of the top hotels in Durban. The DJs wanted the SABC to review their decision of appointing Sbongi as the manager.[2]

