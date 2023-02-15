

Scott Vincent is a Zimbabwean golfer who plays on the Asian and Japan Golf Tours.

Background

Wife

He is married to American Kelsey Loupee who acts as his caddie. The couple met at Virginia Tech, where Vincent was on a golf scholarship. Scott Vincent and his wife Kelsey Loupee were married in October 2017.[1][2]

Education

He is a former St. John’s College pupil.[3] He went to Virginia Tech in the United States of America on a golf scholarship.[2]

Career

Vincent's father introduced him to golf before Chapman Golf Club head professional and Zimbabwean development coach Roger Bayliss further developed his game while still a junior.

He played in the Eisenhower Trophy in both 2010 and 2012 for his country as an amateur, before competing at the 2018 World Cup of Golf representing Zimbabwe. Scott Vincent won the 2014 Players Amateur at 22-years-old and then turned professional a year later in 2015.

In his debut season in 2016 on the Asian Tour, he won Rookie of the Year. He had his first professional victory at the Landic Challenge 7 on the Japan Challenge Tour.[4]

In 2021, Vincent registered his maiden win in the Japan Golf Tour a fortnight ago at the Sansan KBC Augusta in Fukuoka Prefecture. He also won the ANA Open which became his third international title since turning professional. He pocketed approximately US$909 300.[5][1]

In October 2021, Scott Vincent achieved his highest-ever placing on the Official World Golf Ranking following his impressive fifth place at the Tokai Classic on the Japan Golf Tour. The finish saw him gaining two places on the world rankings from 122nd to a new career high 120th. He also broke into the top 10 on the African ranking for the first time in his career.[6]

Tokyo Olympic Games

He finished 16th at the Tokyo Olympic Games. This was his maiden outing at the Olympics.[6]

Earnings

In 2019, Vincent surpassed US$2 million in career prize money since 2016.[3]