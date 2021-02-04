Sdumo appeared in the 2013 South African action film ''Avenged''.<ref name="M">[https://africamagic.dstv.com/actor/sdumo-mtshali Sdumo Mtshali], ''Mzansi Magic'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>

Sdumo Mtshali is a South African actor who was discovered when he entered and won the SABC1 reality competition Class Act, in 2010.

Background

He was born in Durban and resides in Johannesburg.[1]

Age

Sdumo Mtshali was born on March 3, 1983.

Education

Sdumo Mtshali studied acting at Durban University of Technology before entering Class Act in 2010.[1]

Career

Class Act

As the winner of Class Act, his prize included representation from the top South African casting agency, Moonyeen Lee and Associates, an eight-week acting course at New York Film Academy and the lead role in Donovan Marsh's action feature film, iNumber Number produced in 2013.[1]

Intersexions

In October 2010, he landed his first leading role in the SABC1 drama series Intersexions. The series went on to win a Peabody Award in 2011.[1]

Rhythm City

In 2011, he starred on Rhythm City as Maidi Kotwe, a married medical student involved in a torrid love triangle.[1]

Tempy Pushas

Sdumo went on to star as Kuti Daniels in the SABC1 Tempy Pushas, a drama series in the glamourous fashion world and juxtaposed with the vibrant township culture of South Africa.[1]

Inside Story

In 2012, he played the role of Spikiri in the feature film, Inside Story, directed by Rolie Nikiwe and produced by Discovery Channel Global Education Partnership and Quizzical Pictures.[1]

Isibaya

Sdumo appeared on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya for eight seasons until 2021.[2] He joined Isibaya in 2013 and played the role of Sibusiso "S'bu" Ndlovu.[1]

The Estate

In February it was revealed that Sdumo would be starring in SABC3’s telenovela,The Estate.[3]

Movies

Sdumo appeared in the 2013 South African action film Avenged.[4]