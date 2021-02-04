|description= Sdumo Mtshali is a South African actor who was discovered when he entered and won the SABC1 reality competition Class Act, in 2010.

Sdumo appeared on Mzansi Magic’s ''Isibaya'' for eight seasons until 2021.<ref name="J">[https://justnje.com/sdumo-mtshali-bids-farewell-after-eight-seasons-of-isibaya/ TVSdumo Mtshali bids farewell after eight seasons of Isibaya], ''Just Nje'', Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref> He joined ''Isibaya'' in 2013 and played the role of Sibusiso "S'bu" Ndlovu.<ref name="IMD">[https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4845010/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm S'Dumo Mtshali Biography], ''IMDb'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>

Sdumo appeared on Mzansi Magic’s ''Isibaya'' for eight seasons until 2021.<ref name="J">[https://justnje.com/sdumo-mtshali-bids-farewell-after-eight-seasons-of-isibaya/ TVSdumo Mtshali bids farewell after eight seasons of Isibaya], ''Just Nje'', Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref> He joined ''Isibaya'' in 2013 and played the role of Sibusiso "S'bu" Ndlovu.<ref name="IMD">[https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4845010/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm S'Dumo Mtshali

'''Sdumo Mtshali''' is a South African actor who was discovered when he entered and won the SABC1 reality competition ''Class Act'', in 2010.

'''Sdumo Mtshali''' is a South African actor who was discovered when he entered and won the SABC1 reality competition ''Class Act'', in 2010.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = {{birth date |1983|03|03}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Sdumo Mtshali.png <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Sdumo Mtshali <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Sdumo Mtshali is a South African actor who was discovered when he entered and won the SABC1 reality competition Class Act, in 2010.

Background

He was born in Durban and resides in Johannesburg.[1]

Age

Sdumo Mtshali was born on March 3, 1983.

Education

Sdumo Mtshali studied acting at Durban University of Technology before entering Class Act in 2010.[1]

Career

Class Act

As the winner of Class Act, his prize included representation from the top South African casting agency, Moonyeen Lee and Associates, an eight-week acting course at New York Film Academy and the lead role in Donovan Marsh's action feature film, iNumber Number produced in 2013.[1]

Intersexions

In October 2010, he landed his first leading role in the SABC1 drama series Intersexions. The series went on to win a Peabody Award in 2011.[1]

Rhythm City

In 2011, he starred on Rhythm City as Maidi Kotwe, a married medical student involved in a torrid love triangle.[1]

Tempy Pushas

Sdumo went on to star as Kuti Daniels in the SABC1 Tempy Pushas, a drama series in the glamourous fashion world and juxtaposed with the vibrant township culture of South Africa.[1]

Inside Story

In 2012, he played the role of Spikiri in the feature film, Inside Story, directed by Rolie Nikiwe and produced by Discovery Channel Global Education Partnership and Quizzical Pictures.[1]

Isibaya

Sdumo appeared on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya for eight seasons until 2021.[2] He joined Isibaya in 2013 and played the role of Sibusiso "S'bu" Ndlovu.[1]

The Estate

In February it was revealed that Sdumo would be starring in SABC3’s telenovela,The Estate.[3]

Movies

Sdumo appeared in the 2013 South African action film Avenged.[4]