Sean Focus is a Zimbabwean musician based in Scotland.

Background

He was born Kondwani Mapemba in Zimbabwe. He changed his first name to Sean after his friends teased him for having big lips like rap star Jay-Z whose real name is Shawn Carter.[1] He decided on the name Focus because his father used to tell him he only focused on what he wanted and nothing else.[2]

Sean Focus lives with his partner and one son in Edinburg, Scotland.[2]

Education

At the age of 17, Sean Focus left Zimbabwe for Malawi to study sound engineering. Two years later he started performing and flew to Ireland, then England. [1] He went to Scotland to visit his sister in 2011 and liked it so much he stayed, occasionally going back to London to record vocals for different artists.[2]

Career

He has his own record label called Imvaize.[2]

In October 2020, Sean Focus released the song Neria with Simba Shore. He had already released his freestyle You’re In My Way which was later released as a single.[1]

In 2020, Sean Focus was the only Scottish artist in the prestigious Ones to Watch list released by Amazon Music’s celebrated black music platform +44.[1][2]

Discography

Singles

You're In My Way (Freestyle)

Neria ft Simba Shore (2020)

Videos

