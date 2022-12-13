|description= Sean Fusire is an English footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage.

Background

Sean Fusire was born on 31 May 2005, in Sheffield, England. He joined Sheffield Wednesday at the age of nine.[2]

Career

Fusire is currently attached to Sheffield Wednesday's U18 squad. He has been with Wednesday since the young age of nine.

He has been a key player for the Owls’ Under-18s and Under-21s over the past 18 months.

Fusire was named in the first team squad that faced Leicester Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy earlier during the 2022/23 season.

Speaking after signing his first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday, Fusire said:

I’m buzzing, it’s a big thing for me and my family and it’s a nice feeling. I’ve always been a Sheffield boy, I played a couple of years at Sunday League and I came to trial for the academy when I was nine and I’ve been here all the way through to get to where I’m now. I’ve put everything into the club and it’s nice to see the club putting everything into me by giving me a professional contract.

Fusire says he is inspired by N'golo Kante, Claude Makélélé, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Luka Modrić and Jude Bellingham.