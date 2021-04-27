Sean Mnangagwa is the son of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa. Sean has a twin brother named Collins.

Background

Sean is the son of Emmerson and Auxillia Mnangagwa. For a complete list of his siblings see: Emmerson Mnangagwa Children.

Age

Sean was born on 24 February 1987.[1]

Career

Sean is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army where he is a soldier. [2] He is reportedly an officer with the Presidential Guard.[1]