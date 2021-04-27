Difference between revisions of "Sean Mnangagwa"
Latest revision as of 13:52, 27 April 2021
Sean Mnangagwa is the son of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa. Sean has a twin brother named Collins.
Background
Sean is the son of Emmerson and Auxillia Mnangagwa. For a complete list of his siblings see: Emmerson Mnangagwa Children.
Age
Sean was born on 24 February 1987.[1]
Career
Sean is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army where he is a soldier. [2] He is reportedly an officer with the Presidential Guard.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mnangagwa’s twin sons, Presidential Guard Soldier Sean in Zimbabwe National Army Uniform..PICTURES, zwnews, Published: February 24, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ Aislinn Laing, We’re different. We don’t like champagne, say new president’s sons, The Times UK, Published: November 25, 2017, Retrieved: April 27, 2021