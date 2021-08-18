|
|
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[
File: Sean-Mnangagwa. jpg| thumb| Sean Mnangagwa]] '''Sean Mnangagwa''' is the son of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Auxillia Mnangagwa]]. Sean has a twin brother named [[Collins Mnangagwa|Collins]]. |+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
[[
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
:
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
-
|
|+
Mnangagwa
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
.
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|+
|
|
|+
Mnangagwa]]
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
'''Sean Mnangagwa''' is the son of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Auxillia Mnangagwa]]. Sean has a twin brother named [[Collins Mnangagwa|Collins]].
|
|
|
==Background==
|
==Background==
|Line 12:
|Line 94:
|
|
|
Sean is a member of the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] where he is a soldier. <ref name="TU">Aislinn Laing, [https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/we-re-different-we-don-t-like-champagne-say-sons-of-zimbabwe-s-new-president-emmerson-mnangagwa-gw5bdlpwc We’re different. We don’t like champagne, say new president’s sons], ''The Times UK'', Published: November 25, 2017, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref> He is reportedly an officer with the Presidential Guard.<ref name="ZW"/>
|
Sean is a member of the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] where he is a soldier. <ref name="TU">Aislinn Laing, [https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/we-re-different-we-don-t-like-champagne-say-sons-of-zimbabwe-s-new-president-emmerson-mnangagwa-gw5bdlpwc We’re different. We don’t like champagne, say new president’s sons], ''The Times UK'', Published: November 25, 2017, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref> He is reportedly an officer with the Presidential Guard.<ref name="ZW"/>
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
==References==
|
==References==
|Line 17:
|Line 111:
|
|
|
{{#seo:
|
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Sean Mnangagwa Biography: Age, Brothers and Sisters, Career as a Soldier -Pindula
|+
|title= Sean Mnangagwa Biography: Age, Brothers and Sisters, Career as a Soldier-Pindula
|
|title_mode=replace
|
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Sean Mnangagwa, Sean Mnangagwa age, Sean Mnangagwa soldier
|+
|keywords= Sean Mnangagwa, Sean Mnangagwa age, Sean Mnangagwa soldier
|
|description= Sean Mnangagwa is the son of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa. Sean has a twin brother named Collins.
|
|description= Sean Mnangagwa is the son of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa. Sean has a twin brother named Collins.
|
|image= Sean-Mnangagwa.jpg
|
|image= Sean-Mnangagwa.jpg
|−
|image_alt=
|+
|image_alt=
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|
[[Category:Politicians' Children]]
|
[[Category:Politicians' Children]]
|Sean Mnangagwa
|Born
| (1987-02-24) February 24, 1987 (age 34)
|Known for
|Being Emmerson Mnangagwa's son
|Parents
- Emmerson Mnangagwa (father)
- Auxillia Mnangagwa (mother)
|Relatives
|Collins Mnangagwa
Sean Mnangagwa is the son of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa. Sean has a twin brother named Collins.
Background
Sean is the son of Emmerson and Auxillia Mnangagwa. For a complete list of his siblings see: Emmerson Mnangagwa Children.
Age
Sean was born on 24 February 1987.[1]
Career
Sean is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army where he is a soldier. [2] He is reportedly an officer with the Presidential Guard.[1]
Sean and his twin brother, Collins, were linked to tender corruption involving the procurement of medical supplies which led to the arrest and removal from office of former health minister Obadiah Moyo.
The twins are also reported to be running a cash-for-access syndicate wherein foreign investors and rich locals pay them a fee for an audience with their father.[3]
Rolls Royce
Sean Mnangagwa driving Rolls Royce
In August 2021, Sean Mnangagwa was pictured driving an expensive Rolls Royce. He was apparently collecting the expensive vehicle from a bonded warehouse at the Boka Tobacco Auction Floors.
Sean has no known business that he is running and questions were raised over how he was able to afford the vehicle. An associate of Sean Mnangagwa insisted that the Rolls Royce was not his, claiming instead that its owner is the gold dealer Pedzai Sakupwanya. The person could not explain why Sean went to collect the car.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mnangagwa’s twin sons, Presidential Guard Soldier Sean in Zimbabwe National Army Uniform..PICTURES, zwnews, Published: February 24, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ Aislinn Laing, We’re different. We don’t like champagne, say new president’s sons, The Times UK, Published: November 25, 2017, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Mnangagwa’s twin son seen behind the wheel of US$500k Rolls Royce, ZimLive, Published: August 15, 2021, Retrieved: August 18, 2021