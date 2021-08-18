The twins are also reported to be running a cash-for-access syndicate wherein foreign investors and rich locals pay them a fee for an audience with their father.<ref name="ZL"/>

Sean Mnangagwa is the son of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa. Sean has a twin brother named Collins.

Background

Sean is the son of Emmerson and Auxillia Mnangagwa. For a complete list of his siblings see: Emmerson Mnangagwa Children.

Age

Sean was born on 24 February 1987.[1]

Career

Sean is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army where he is a soldier. [2] He is reportedly an officer with the Presidential Guard.[1]

Sean and his twin brother, Collins, were linked to tender corruption involving the procurement of medical supplies which led to the arrest and removal from office of former health minister Obadiah Moyo.

The twins are also reported to be running a cash-for-access syndicate wherein foreign investors and rich locals pay them a fee for an audience with their father.[3]

Rolls Royce

Sean Mnangagwa driving Rolls Royce

In August 2021, Sean Mnangagwa was pictured driving an expensive Rolls Royce. He was apparently collecting the expensive vehicle from a bonded warehouse at the Boka Tobacco Auction Floors.

Sean has no known business that he is running and questions were raised over how he was able to afford the vehicle. An associate of Sean Mnangagwa insisted that the Rolls Royce was not his, claiming instead that its owner is the gold dealer Pedzai Sakupwanya. The person could not explain why Sean went to collect the car.[3]