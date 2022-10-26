|description= Sean Mnangagwa is the son of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa. Sean has a twin brother named Collins.

|description= Sean Mnangagwa is the son of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa. Sean has a twin brother named Collins.

On '''23 October 2022''', his son Yasha, passed away. He succumbed to pneumonia, which developed from respiratory complications, after he took food down the wrong pipe, according to his grandfather, President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa ]], speaking at a church service at the family home in [[Helensvale]] , [[ Harare ]]. <ref name=" President Mnangagwa Speaks On Cause Of Death Of His Grandson Yasha "> [https:// news.pindula . co . zw / 2022 / 10 / 25 / president-mnangagwa - speaks - on-cause - of - death -of- his - grandson - yasha / President Mnangagwa Speaks On Cause Of Death Of His Grandson Yasha ], Pindula , Published: 25 October 2022 , Retrieved: 26 October 2022'' </ref>

Sean has no known business that he is running and questions were raised over how he was able to afford the vehicle. An associate of Sean Mnangagwa insisted that the Rolls Royce was not his , claiming instead that its owner is the gold dealer [[ Pedzai Sakupwanya ]] . The person could not explain why Sean went to collect the car .<ref name=" ZL ">[https:// www . zimlive . com / 2021 / 08 / 15 / mnangagwas - twin - son - takes - delivery -of- us500k - rolls - royce / Mnangagwa’s twin son seen behind the wheel of US$500k Rolls Royce ], ''ZimLive'' , Published: August 15, 2021 , Retrieved: August 18, 2021 </ref>

'''Sean''' has no known business that he is running and questions were raised over how he was able to afford the vehicle. An associate of '''Sean Mnangagwa''' insisted that the Rolls Royce was not his, claiming instead that its owner is the gold dealer [[ Pedzai Sakupwanya]]. The person could not explain why Sean went to collect the car.<ref name="ZL">[https : //www.zimlive.com/2021/08/15/mnangagwas-twin-son-takes-delivery-of - us500k -rolls-royce / Mnangagwa’s twin son seen behind the wheel of US$500k Rolls Royce] , ''ZimLive'', Published: August 15, 2021, Retrieved: August 18, 2021</ref>

[[ File : Sean - mnangagwa -rolls-royce .jpg|thumb|Sean Mnangagwa driving Rolls Royce] ] In August 2021, Sean Mnangagwa was pictured driving an expensive Rolls Royce. He was apparently collecting the expensive vehicle from a bonded warehouse at the Boka Tobacco Auction Floors.

[[File:Sean-mnangagwa-rolls-royce.jpg|thumb|Sean Mnangagwa driving Rolls Royce]] In '''August 2021''', '''Sean Mnangagwa''' was pictured driving an expensive Rolls Royce. He was apparently collecting the expensive vehicle from a bonded warehouse at the Boka Tobacco Auction Floors.

The twins are also reported to be running a cash-for-access syndicate wherein foreign investors and rich locals pay them a fee for an audience with their father.<ref name="ZL"/>

The twins are also reported to be running a cash-for-access syndicate wherein foreign investors and rich locals pay them a fee for an audience with their father.<ref name="ZL"/>

Sean and his twin brother, Collins, were linked to tender corruption involving the procurement of medical supplies which led to the arrest and removal from office of former health minister [[Obadiah Moyo]].

Sean and his twin brother, Collins, were linked to tender corruption involving the procurement of medical supplies which led to the arrest and removal from office of former health minister [[Obadiah Moyo]].

'''Sean''' is a member of the [[ Zimbabwe National Army ]] where he is an officer. <ref name = "TU">Aislinn Laing, [https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/we-re-different-we-don-t-like-champagne-say-sons-of-zimbabwe-s-new-president-emmerson-mnangagwa-gw5bdlpwc We’re different. We don’t like champagne, say new president’s sons], ''The Times UK'', Published: November 25, 2017, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref> He is reportedly an officer with the Presidential Guard.<ref name = "ZW"/>

Sean is a member of the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] where he is a soldier. <ref name="TU">Aislinn Laing, [https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/we-re-different-we-don-t-like-champagne-say-sons-of-zimbabwe-s-new-president-emmerson-mnangagwa-gw5bdlpwc We’re different. We don’t like champagne, say new president’s sons], ''The Times UK'', Published: November 25, 2017, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref> He is reportedly an officer with the Presidential Guard.<ref name="ZW"/>

No information was found on his Junior or High School , or any tertiary education .

'''Sean''' is the son of Emmerson and Auxillia Mnangagwa. For a complete list of his siblings see: [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Emmerson_Mnangagwa_Children Emmerson Mnangagwa Children].

'''Sean''' is the son of Emmerson and Auxillia Mnangagwa. For a complete list of his siblings see: [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Emmerson_Mnangagwa_Children Emmerson Mnangagwa Children].

'''Sean Mnangagwa''' is the son of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Auxillia Mnangagwa]]. Sean has a twin brother named [[Collins Mnangagwa|Collins]].

'''Sean Mnangagwa''' is the son of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Auxillia Mnangagwa]]. Sean has a twin brother named [[Collins Mnangagwa|Collins]].

Sean Mnangagwa is the son of Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxillia Mnangagwa. Sean has a twin brother named Collins.

Personal Details

Born: 24 February 1987. [1]

Sean is the son of Emmerson and Auxillia Mnangagwa. For a complete list of his siblings see: Emmerson Mnangagwa Children.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Sean is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army where he is an officer. [2] He is reportedly an officer with the Presidential Guard.[1]

Events

Sean and his twin brother, Collins, were linked to tender corruption involving the procurement of medical supplies which led to the arrest and removal from office of former health minister Obadiah Moyo.

The twins are also reported to be running a cash-for-access syndicate wherein foreign investors and rich locals pay them a fee for an audience with their father.[3]

Rolls Royce

Sean Mnangagwa driving Rolls Royce

In August 2021, Sean Mnangagwa was pictured driving an expensive Rolls Royce. He was apparently collecting the expensive vehicle from a bonded warehouse at the Boka Tobacco Auction Floors.

Sean has no known business that he is running and questions were raised over how he was able to afford the vehicle. An associate of Sean Mnangagwa insisted that the Rolls Royce was not his, claiming instead that its owner is the gold dealer Pedzai Sakupwanya. The person could not explain why Sean went to collect the car.[3]

Death of Son

On 23 October 2022, his son Yasha, passed away. He succumbed to pneumonia, which developed from respiratory complications, after he took food down the wrong pipe, according to his grandfather, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, speaking at a church service at the family home in Helensvale, Harare. [4]